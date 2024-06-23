Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: David Downs, CEO, NZ Story Group

My Net Worth: David Downs, CEO, NZ Story Group
David Downs says he can face anything after surviving both cancer and a bombing at comedy in front of hundreds of people. (Image: Supplied)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Sun, 23 Jun 2024
David Downs is renowned in New Zealand’s tech industry for his work promoting local tech abroad with NZ Story, as the (now outgoing) chair of the NZ Hi-Tech Awards and chair of The Icehouse. He sits on various boards, is a vocal advocate for genetic medical science, and was the first New Zealander to undergo the revolutionary Car T cell therapy.I was born in Whanganui to two Irish immigrants, so I’m definitely a New Zealander, but also very culturally Irish.We were sent to school on St. Patrick's Day in green and my horrified si...
The first flying car you can buy might be a Tesla Roadster
The Life

The first flying car you can buy might be a Tesla Roadster

 The Tesla Roadster continues to capture the imagination.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
The Life

If you eat at only one restaurant in Sydney, make it Sean’s

The eatery's good vibes and fare keep the fans coming back – even from overseas. 

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
If you eat at only one restaurant in Sydney, make it Sean’s
The Life

Toyota C-HR GX Hybrid first drive: because it can

Second-generation C-HR is a tricky balancing act between mainstream and special. 

Staff reporters 16 Jun 2024
Toyota C-HR GX Hybrid first drive: because it can

More The Life

The first flying car you can buy might be a Tesla Roadster
The Life

The first flying car you can buy might be a Tesla Roadster

 The Tesla Roadster continues to capture the imagination.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
If you eat at only one restaurant in Sydney, make it Sean’s
The Life

If you eat at only one restaurant in Sydney, make it Sean’s

The eatery's good vibes and fare keep the fans coming back – even from overseas. 

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Toyota C-HR GX Hybrid first drive: because it can
The Life

Toyota C-HR GX Hybrid first drive: because it can

Second-generation C-HR is a tricky balancing act between mainstream and special. 

Staff reporters 16 Jun 2024
Language entrepreneur plays his cards right
Retail

Language entrepreneur plays his cards right

In about 15 years, Leon Butchers has sold nearly 500,000 card games.

Gregor Thompson 16 Jun 2024