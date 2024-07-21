Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Frances Shoemack, Abel fragrances

My Net Worth: Frances Shoemack, Abel fragrances
Frances Shoemack: "I love visiting the organic shop and going, 'what looks good?', and then turning it into something yummy." (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Sun, 21 Jul 2024
Frances Shoemack founded natural perfume brand Abel while on her OE in the Netherlands 11 years ago. Now based in Wellington, Abel is sold in 33 countries and is backed by investor Marko Bogoievski and his firm Maker Capital. Natural fragrances weren’t a thing when Shoemack started, and in its second decade Abel is at the point of taking a major leap forward with an overhaul of the collection and an international capital raise. I grew up in rural South Canterbury, I'm the second of six children. My parents were farmers and mum wa...
Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home
The Life

Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home

It's easy to see why motorhomes are finding a whole new fanbase. 

Helen van Berkel 5:00am
The Life

Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback

The SQ8 is a very good case and offering for the ultimate EV SUV for Audi aficionados.

Dean Evans 5:00am
Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback
The Life

Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever

The iconic Indian fine-dining restaurant remains fresh and delicious.

Matt Martel 5:00am
Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever

More The Life

Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home
The Life

Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home

It's easy to see why motorhomes are finding a whole new fanbase. 

Helen van Berkel 5:00am
Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback
The Life

Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback

The SQ8 is a very good case and offering for the ultimate EV SUV for Audi aficionados.

Dean Evans 5:00am
Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever
The Life

Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever

The iconic Indian fine-dining restaurant remains fresh and delicious.

Matt Martel 5:00am
JFK Jr through the eyes of those who knew him best
The Life Review

JFK Jr through the eyes of those who knew him best

Oral history is filled with frank recollections from Kennedy’s closest friends.

The Washington Post 20 Jul 2024