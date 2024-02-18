Menu
My Net Worth: Leigh Hodgetts, Finance and Mortgage Advisers Association

Leigh Hodgetts is grateful to her late parents who instilled in her that girls can do anything. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Sun, 18 Feb 2024
Leigh Hodgetts is the country manager for the newly formed Finance and Mortgage Advisers Association of New Zealand. In her new role, she will be supporting this country's financial and mortgage advisers as they look to professionalise and adapt to life under new regulatory regimes. An Australian who studied for a diploma in financial planning at Deakin University in Victoria, she has enjoyed a long career in the financial planning, banking, professional development and mortgage industries, including building her own business in Brisbane.
Future without cookies: online shopping costs tipped to rocket
The Life Online advertising

Future without cookies: online shopping costs tipped to rocket

Removing trackers forecast to hit customers as retailers pass on big rises in ad spend.

Staff reporters 11 Feb 2024