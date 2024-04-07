Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Mark Knoff-Thomas, CEO, Newmarket Business Association

My Net Worth: Mark Knoff-Thomas, CEO, Newmarket Business Association
Mark Knoff-Thomas has a passion for languages, and is finally learning Welsh, his homeland's mother tongue. (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Sun, 07 Apr 2024
Mark Knoff-Thomas has represented roughly 3,100 companies and their 20,000 employees in the Auckland retail mecca of Newmarket for nearly a decade as CEO of its business association. In that role, he advocates for diversity in the area, championing its ethnic minorities and rainbow communities.  After dropping out of the University of Otago in his younger years, he completed a bachelor's degree in applied management, business transformation and change decades later at Otago Polytechnic. He has had a varied career across the UK and New...
Where to start with GenAI: seven free chatbots tested and ranked
The Life

Where to start with GenAI: seven free chatbots tested and ranked

A surprise winner dominated the rankings, while Meta’s Llama fell apart.

Ben Moore 5:00am
The Life Free

Review: Twilight at The Sugar Club is worth staying in town for

SkyCity's multi-restaurant golden hour specials will start your night off well.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Review: Twilight at The Sugar Club is worth staying in town for
The Life

Review: Guo Pei: Fashion, art, fantasy from a creative genius

One night, one dress, and the whole fashion world was spellbound.

Helen van Berkel 5:00am
Review: Guo Pei: Fashion, art, fantasy from a creative genius

More The Life

Where to start with GenAI: seven free chatbots tested and ranked
The Life

Where to start with GenAI: seven free chatbots tested and ranked

A surprise winner dominated the rankings, while Meta’s Llama fell apart.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Review: Twilight at The Sugar Club is worth staying in town for
The Life Free

Review: Twilight at The Sugar Club is worth staying in town for

SkyCity's multi-restaurant golden hour specials will start your night off well.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Review: Guo Pei: Fashion, art, fantasy from a creative genius
The Life

Review: Guo Pei: Fashion, art, fantasy from a creative genius

One night, one dress, and the whole fashion world was spellbound.

Helen van Berkel 5:00am
Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now
Retail

Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now

Tough times ahead as prices spiral. 

Rebecca Howard 31 Mar 2024