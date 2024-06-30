Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Nick Becker, Auckland FC CEO

My Net Worth: Nick Becker, Auckland FC CEO
Auckland FC will join the A-League next season. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Sun, 30 Jun 2024
Nick Becker is one of New Zealand's most experienced sports and marketing executives. Late last year, he moved home to NZ to become chief executive of Auckland FC, the city's new A-League football club.It is backed by US billionaire Bill Foley and his Black Knights Sports & Entertainment Group. Becker lives in Ponsonby with his wife and two young children.Like any good Kiwi, I was born in Shepherd’s Bush in London. My parents first met in Hamilton in the 60s. Mum was a nurse and dad was a scientist. They had a brief roman...
2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ
The Life

2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ

For the first time, the BMW M5 features an electrified powertrain.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
The Life

The first flying car you can buy might be a Tesla Roadster

 The Tesla Roadster continues to capture the imagination.

Jet Sanchez 23 Jun 2024
The first flying car you can buy might be a Tesla Roadster
The Life

My Net Worth: David Downs, CEO, NZ Story Group

TV comedian, tech entrepreneur, industry leader, and genetically modified optimist.

Ben Moore 23 Jun 2024
My Net Worth: David Downs, CEO, NZ Story Group

More The Life

2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ
The Life

2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ

For the first time, the BMW M5 features an electrified powertrain.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
The first flying car you can buy might be a Tesla Roadster
The Life

The first flying car you can buy might be a Tesla Roadster

 The Tesla Roadster continues to capture the imagination.

Jet Sanchez 23 Jun 2024
My Net Worth: David Downs, CEO, NZ Story Group
The Life

My Net Worth: David Downs, CEO, NZ Story Group

TV comedian, tech entrepreneur, industry leader, and genetically modified optimist.

Ben Moore 23 Jun 2024
If you eat at only one restaurant in Sydney, make it Sean’s
The Life

If you eat at only one restaurant in Sydney, make it Sean’s

The eatery's good vibes and fare keep the fans coming back – even from overseas. 

The Wall Street Journal 23 Jun 2024