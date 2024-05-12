Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

My Net Worth: Paul Wilson, CEO, FCB New Zealand

My Net Worth: Paul Wilson, CEO, FCB New Zealand
Paul Wilson: "I’m restless, and that’s why this industry works for me." (Image: Supplied)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Sun, 12 May 2024
Paul Wilson is one of the most senior figures in the New Zealand creative industry. Raised in Auckland, he dropped out of a bachelor of science degree at the University of Auckland before finding his love of advertising, completing a degree in marketing and starting his career at NZ ad agency Singleton Ogilvy & Mather. Wilson, a multi-award-winning creative industry leader, has worked for some of the sector’s top agencies, including DDB NZ Colenso BBDO, Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA NZ. He was appointed head of US advertising giant F...
Hyundai could introduce subscription-based car features
The Life

Hyundai could introduce subscription-based car features

The new initiative marks a strategic shift towards software-defined vehicles.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
The Life

Happy belated birthday to the queen of NZ's wines

International Sauvignon Blanc Day is a great reason to raise a glass and say, "Cheers".

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am
Happy belated birthday to the queen of NZ's wines
The Life

My Net Worth, Sunil Kaushal, India-NZ business advocate

This proponent of trade with India faced plenty of obstacles pursuing his Kiwi dream.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 May 2024
My Net Worth, Sunil Kaushal, India-NZ business advocate

More The Life

Hyundai could introduce subscription-based car features
The Life

Hyundai could introduce subscription-based car features

The new initiative marks a strategic shift towards software-defined vehicles.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
Happy belated birthday to the queen of NZ's wines
The Life

Happy belated birthday to the queen of NZ's wines

International Sauvignon Blanc Day is a great reason to raise a glass and say, "Cheers".

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am
My Net Worth, Sunil Kaushal, India-NZ business advocate
The Life

My Net Worth, Sunil Kaushal, India-NZ business advocate

This proponent of trade with India faced plenty of obstacles pursuing his Kiwi dream.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 May 2024
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+: back to ballistics
The Life

Review: Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+: back to ballistics

This 4-litre twin-turbo petrol V8 is a rip-roaring antidote for EVs and excess.

Dean Evans 05 May 2024