The Life

My Net Worth: Rob Vickery, founder of Hillfarrance Ventures

My Net Worth: Rob Vickery, founder of Hillfarrance Ventures
From dinosaurs to video games, Rob Vickery is a self-professed nerd. (Image: Supplied)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Sun, 21 Apr 2024
Rob Vickery started his third venture fund, Hillfarrance Ventures when he moved to New Zealand five years ago. It specialises in video games and tech startups, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), and is driven by his passion for deeply understanding the things he finds interesting.His career started in the British financial sector before he moved to California, where he learnt about American ways of doing business. There, he started his first two funds and made some big exits that gave him the confidence to keep pushing forward his ve...
