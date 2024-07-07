Menu
My Net Worth: Sean Sweeney, CEO, City Rail Link

Dr Sean Sweeney is proud of his working-class roots. (Image: City Rail Link)
Sun, 07 Jul 2024
Dr Sean Sweeney is the outgoing chief executive of City Rail Link Limited, the company building the biggest transport project ever undertaken in New Zealand – 3.5km rail tunnels under Auckland. Last month, the experienced project manager announced he was leaving to take on an even bigger job leading the MetroLink rail project in his ancestral homeland, Ireland. Sweeney previously spent nearly two decades in Australia, including a stint as the executive director of Major Projects Victoria, where he managed billions of dollars of civic work...
