My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

Tracey Ryan, Aurecon CEO. (Image: Supplied)

Tracey Ryan leads the New Zealand business of international design, engineering and advisory firm Aurecon. Tracey is chair of BusinessNZ’s Major Companies Group CEO Forum, a member of Infrastructure NZ’s Advisory Council and sits on the Australia NZ Leadership Forum’s Steering Committee. Originally from rural Ireland, she lives in Auckland with her husband, Stuart, and their teenage daughters, Niamh and Saoirse.I grew up in rural Ireland, in a small village called Cleariestown, near the coast in Wexford. My father was a land s...