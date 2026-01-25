Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life
The Wall Street Journal

‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession

‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession
Neptune’s Fortune: The Billion-Dollar Shipwreck and the Ghosts of the Spanish Empire. (Image: WSJ)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 25 Jan 2026
By Howard SchneiderIn the early 1700s, Spain and France were at war with England and the Netherlands. Among the major theatres of this war was the sea off of Spain’s South American empire. The English navy knew that Spanish warships and merchant vessels would dock in South America to load valuable cargo for transport to Spain. Among them was the galleon San José.'More than a million silver coins'Precise amounts of the precious metals brought on board the San José for what turned out to be its final voyage are im...
Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland
The Life Review

Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland

Police drummer has Wellington audience wrapped around his finger.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
The Life Review

Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity

Neil Jackson ditches NZ and heads to the Caribbean for Christmas.

Neil Jackson 5:00am
Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity
The Life

My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

“I try to make every day in business a success for our people.”  

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

More The Life

Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland
The Life Review

Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland

Police drummer has Wellington audience wrapped around his finger.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity
The Life Review

Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity

Neil Jackson ditches NZ and heads to the Caribbean for Christmas.

Neil Jackson 5:00am
My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO
The Life

My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

“I try to make every day in business a success for our people.”  

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am
Oh my darling, it’s Clements time
The Life Review

Oh my darling, it’s Clements time

The Clements in Cambridge is ideally situated for whatever floats your boat. 

Helen van Berkel 5:00am