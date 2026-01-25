‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession

Neptune’s Fortune: The Billion-Dollar Shipwreck and the Ghosts of the Spanish Empire. (Image: WSJ)

By Howard SchneiderIn the early 1700s, Spain and France were at war with England and the Netherlands. Among the major theatres of this war was the sea off of Spain’s South American empire. The English navy knew that Spanish warships and merchant vessels would dock in South America to load valuable cargo for transport to Spain. Among them was the galleon San José.'More than a million silver coins'Precise amounts of the precious metals brought on board the San José for what turned out to be its final voyage are im...