The Life

Oh my darling, it’s Clements time; Cambridge hotel restored

Oh my darling, it’s Clements time; Cambridge hotel restored
The Clements has undergone a major upgrade and merges the architectural styles of its past with the present. (Images: Helen van Berkel)
Helen van Berkel
Helen van Berkel
Sun, 25 Jan 2026
Architecture is the invisible – and visible – narrator of history. So there had to be a reason Cambridge’s Clements Hotel, built in 1866, had Art Deco overtones. The later design era was evident in the light sconces and in the rounded shapes embedded (pun intended) in our room headboards. And on a tour of the magnificently restored Clements Hotel in this most English of Waikato towns, we discovered why: fire. The conflagration early last century led to a rebuild that melded the era’s design features with those of an...
Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland
The Life Review

Counting the beats: The life of Stewart Copeland

Police drummer has Wellington audience wrapped around his finger.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
The Life Review

‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession

Sunk in 1708, the galleon San José attained legendary status.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
‘Neptune’s Fortune’: The wreckage of obsession
The Life Review

Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity

Neil Jackson ditches NZ and heads to the Caribbean for Christmas.

Neil Jackson 5:00am
Kiwis of the Caribbean: sun, sea, and serendipity

My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO
The Life

My Net Worth: Tracey Ryan, Aurecon NZ CEO

“I try to make every day in business a success for our people.”  

Jacques Steenkamp 5:00am