Oh my darling, it’s Clements time; Cambridge hotel restored

The Clements has undergone a major upgrade and merges the architectural styles of its past with the present. (Images: Helen van Berkel)

Architecture is the invisible – and visible – narrator of history. So there had to be a reason Cambridge’s Clements Hotel, built in 1866, had Art Deco overtones. The later design era was evident in the light sconces and in the rounded shapes embedded (pun intended) in our room headboards. And on a tour of the magnificently restored Clements Hotel in this most English of Waikato towns, we discovered why: fire. The conflagration early last century led to a rebuild that melded the era’s design features with those of an...