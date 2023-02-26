The new Range Rover Sport PHEV has changed my perception of big SUVs and given me hope for the future of motoring.

I’ve realised that my issue with SUVs is not so much about the size, but more about the amount of petrol or diesel needed to propel them forward. This has always struck me as an unnecessary waste of fuel and excessive carbon being pushed into the atmosphere.

Change that to electric power and the guilt disappears. Now I can understand the attraction of a vehicle whose bonnet is higher than most other cars on the road.

Also – and this once seemed quite niche as a reason to spend $261k on a car – it is also the perfect vehicle for an ex-tropical cyclone.

I took a trip up from Auckland to our little place in the Kaipara to check it before Cyclone Gabrielle struck and was relaxed knowing that whatever the weather threw at me, the Rover would handle it.

The electrified Range Rover Sport is part of plans by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to turn Jaguar into a fully electric brand in two years and to have electric options for every Range Rover (and Land Rover).

Farm fresh — the Range Rover Sport PHEV is a cut above most farm vehicles. (Image: BusinessDesk)





The $261,000 price tag is evidence of JLR’s strategy of making fewer vehicles but selling them for more money, which I apparently revealed in a world exclusive last year, although I didn’t notice it at the time.

(I can also proudly say that only two weeks after I pleaded in a review of the F-Pace for JLR to stop making SUVs and stick to sports cars, they announced exactly that move. At this stage, I want to send them a bill for strategy consulting.)

Like magic

The Range Rover Sport is a superb drive. Cruising around in electric mode is totally silent (no silly faux engine noise here, thank you), but the three-litre turbo-six engine is all you’ll need for towing – or escaping a cyclone.

I’m probably being a bit naive here, but cruising in a nearly three-tonne 4x4 SUV at 100km/h on the motorway in electric mode feels a bit like magic.

It will wade through water up to 60cm (I did not test this) and it will even auto-sense deep water to help with controlling the vehicle.

The towbar steals a trick from the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and pops out on demand.

The rear seats fold down at the flick of a button, though you need to know about the button first so you don’t spend 10 minutes trying to find the manual levers.

Something to fix

The door open/shut levers are simply in the wrong place – too low down and too far forward. There seems to be no real reason for them being difficult to reach, so I expect this will be fixed in future models.

To give its full name, the Range Rover Sport P510E Dynamic HSE has a three-litre, six-cylinder turbocharged engine. It creates 375kW of power and 700Nm of torque, allowing for a top speed of 242km/h. It takes just 5.4 seconds to reach 100km/h.

Following JLR’s “reductive design” approach, it doesn’t have the design flourishes of many other car makers. It relies more on proportion and elegance to set it apart. This also helps it to feel like a muscular piece of European design.

Around town, it is easy to stay entirely in electric mode. The official range is 130km in electric, but I was warned it would be more like 90km. The reality was somewhere in between.

Pure electric mode can be selected using the screen or a centre console button. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Because I took the Sport PHEV up north with a near-flat battery, I was in petrol the whole way there and back. All up, over a week, I travelled more than 500km but used just over a third of its 72-litre tank of petrol.

However you work it out, this is a cheap car to run if you can afford to buy it.

The official combined (petrol/electric) consumption is 1.6 litres per 100km. That is almost believable if you live in a city and don’t travel outside of it too much, but any significant country driving would blow that out of the water.

I plugged the car in for 25 minutes at the supermarket and gained 67km of range on a 50kW charger, plus a few stares from people wanting to know why I was parking a monster Range Rover in the spot reserved for electric vehicles.

Tight turning circle

Next year, there will be a fully electric version, which will be truly magnificent.

The four-wheel steering gives it an amazingly tight turning circle, and the dynamic air suspension gives it a smooth ride that feels more like a sports car.

Overtaking is a breeze, though staying under 100km/h can be, er, problematic.

JLR's driver-assistance system is as good as any you’ll find – particularly because it is not too bossy.

My test car had stonking 23-inch wheels, privacy glass, and lots of classy black panels everywhere. It really looks nothing at all like a South London drug dealer’s vehicle.

The standard price is $244,900, excluding on-road costs, but my version was $261,800. There is no clean-car fee to pay, but no rebate either.