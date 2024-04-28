Menu
Review: ATC’s production of The Effect by Lucy Prebble is a dazzling display of talent

Love, drugs and depression: ATC's rendition of The Effect is a production packed with punch. (Image: ATC)
Ben Moore
Sun, 28 Apr 2024
British screenwriter and playwright Lucy Prebble is on her way to becoming a household name since the incredible success of the television show Succession.In the wake of this rise in fame, Auckland Theatre Company is playing The Effect, Prebble’s intriguing piece about love and mental health (among other things) that was originally performed by the National Theatre in London in 2012.ATC’s production is a dazzling swirl of electronics that drags the audience through the dramatic twists of the piece with a relentlessness that leaves y...
Mini Aceman EV confirmed for New Zealand this year
The Life

Mini Aceman EV confirmed for New Zealand this year

Mini promises a blend of 'truly enjoyable immersive digital experience'.

David Linklater 5:00am
The Life

My Net Worth: Roger Gray, CEO, Port of Auckland

The port chief loves Aussie rules and came within a whisker of being an MP. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
The Life

2024's vintage 'truly outstanding' – wine producer Indevin

Winemaker enthusiasm for 2024 grape harvest reaches new heights despite early bad weather.

Bob Campbell MW 21 Apr 2024
