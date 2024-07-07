Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Review: Carb-loading with character at Cicio Cacio

Review: Carb-loading with character at Cicio Cacio
"I wanted to make a very human place," owner and head chef Guilo Ricatti says. (Image: Supplied)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Sun, 07 Jul 2024
Running long distances presents partakers with a rare opportunity: to gorge themselves on unlimited carbohydrates guilt-free.For some of us, it is the only reason the endeavour is worthwhile.Before the Wellington marathon (I ran the half) two weeks ago, I went to the best place the capital has to offer to undertake this decadent act of catharsis, an Italian joint in Newtown called Cicio Cacio.By way of Doctor Who, the word “tardis” – the telephone box used to travel through time – has entered the lexicon to describe a pl...
BYD Sealion 6 Dynamic PHEV review
The Life

BYD Sealion 6 Dynamic PHEV review

BYD’s new Sealion 6 looks like a thoroughly conventional family car.

David Linklater 5:00am
The Life

My Net Worth: Sean Sweeney, CEO, City Rail Link

From an epiphany in a waterfront bar to managing multibillion-dollar projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
My Net Worth: Sean Sweeney, CEO, City Rail Link
The Life

2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ

For the first time, the BMW M5 features an electrified powertrain.

Jet Sanchez 30 Jun 2024
2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ

More The Life

BYD Sealion 6 Dynamic PHEV review
The Life

BYD Sealion 6 Dynamic PHEV review

BYD’s new Sealion 6 looks like a thoroughly conventional family car.

David Linklater 5:00am
My Net Worth: Sean Sweeney, CEO, City Rail Link
The Life

My Net Worth: Sean Sweeney, CEO, City Rail Link

From an epiphany in a waterfront bar to managing multibillion-dollar projects.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ
The Life

2025 BMW M5 gets plug-in hybrid power, bound for NZ

For the first time, the BMW M5 features an electrified powertrain.

Jet Sanchez 30 Jun 2024
My Net Worth: Nick Becker, Auckland FC CEO
The Life

My Net Worth: Nick Becker, Auckland FC CEO

This football leader's credo is: Don’t let your default be "no".

Gregor Thompson 30 Jun 2024