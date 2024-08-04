Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Review: Embra – 'A mouth-pleasing flavour bomb'

Review: Embra – 'A mouth-pleasing flavour bomb'
Embra chef Phill Blackburne.
Matt Martel
Matt Martel
Sun, 04 Aug 2024
I had not heard of Embra, and I had not expected too much. It is a regional restaurant in a town not known for its food, other than the currently closed Huka Lodge.But my god, was I wrong.Over five courses, plus amuse-bouche and great bread, chef Phill Blackburne lays claim to cheffing one of New Zealand’s best and most exciting new-ish restaurants.With wife Nora Blackburne loquaciously running the front of the house, Embra is a delight.We snatch what was the last booking for Saturday, seating at 8.30pm. Embra is a little out of central T...
My Net Worth: Barbara Edmonds, Labour's finance spokesperson
The Life

My Net Worth: Barbara Edmonds, Labour's finance spokesperson

Hard work is nothing new for this politician: she had eight children aged 8 and under.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The Life

Audi unleashes all-new A6 e-tron lineup

The 2025 Audi A6 e-tron offers three powertrain options at launch.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
Audi unleashes all-new A6 e-tron lineup
The Life

BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2,100km range

The 2026 Toyota Corolla could mark a significant turning point.

Jet Sanchez 28 Jul 2024
BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2,100km range

More The Life

My Net Worth: Barbara Edmonds, Labour's finance spokesperson
The Life

My Net Worth: Barbara Edmonds, Labour's finance spokesperson

Hard work is nothing new for this politician: she had eight children aged 8 and under.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Audi unleashes all-new A6 e-tron lineup
The Life

Audi unleashes all-new A6 e-tron lineup

The 2025 Audi A6 e-tron offers three powertrain options at launch.

Jet Sanchez 5:00am
BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2,100km range
The Life

BYD-powered Toyota Corolla PHEV could get 2,100km range

The 2026 Toyota Corolla could mark a significant turning point.

Jet Sanchez 28 Jul 2024
My Net Worth: Brian Ward, Aroa Biosurgery founder and CEO
The Life

My Net Worth: Brian Ward, Aroa Biosurgery founder and CEO

Trained vet branched out into human healthcare and has never been happier.

Rebecca Stevenson and Gregor Thompson 28 Jul 2024