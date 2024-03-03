Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Review: New Caledonia is a very short hop from Auckland

Review: New Caledonia is a very short hop from Auckland
Amédée Island. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Sun, 03 Mar 2024
As the nights start drawing in and the temperatures cool, people may well start dreaming of a holiday in the Pacific.If you are looking for something that features turquoise water and coral-sand beaches, I’d look no further than New Caledonia, which turns out to be a surprisingly short hop from Auckland.In fact, it only took two-and-a-half hours, and we stepped out into a humid afternoon, ready to explore.We spent time in Nouméa, where the aquarium and an over-the-water restaurant called Le Roof were standouts.Both f...
My Net Worth: Scott Coldham, managing director, Special Group
The Life

My Net Worth: Scott Coldham, managing director, Special Group

Best advice received: "The most expensive mistake you can make is to accept average."

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
The Life Restaurants

Review: kingi, Britomart – living on the wild side

Waterfront heritage eatery marries great food with strong ethical boundaries.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Review: kingi, Britomart – living on the wild side
The Life

My Net Worth: Peter Nelson, Datacom's managing director for software

The relentless optimist and family man does long cycle rides every week.

Ben Moore 25 Feb 2024
My Net Worth: Peter Nelson, Datacom's managing director for software

More The Life

My Net Worth: Scott Coldham, managing director, Special Group
The Life

My Net Worth: Scott Coldham, managing director, Special Group

Best advice received: "The most expensive mistake you can make is to accept average."

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Review: kingi, Britomart – living on the wild side
The Life Restaurants

Review: kingi, Britomart – living on the wild side

Waterfront heritage eatery marries great food with strong ethical boundaries.

Brent Melville 5:00am
My Net Worth: Peter Nelson, Datacom's managing director for software
The Life

My Net Worth: Peter Nelson, Datacom's managing director for software

The relentless optimist and family man does long cycle rides every week.

Ben Moore 25 Feb 2024
Syrah: a wine so appreciated it has its own day
The Life

Syrah: a wine so appreciated it has its own day

This admired red holds up well even after decades in the bottle.

Bob Campbell MW 25 Feb 2024