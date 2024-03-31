Menu
Review: Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid: what a super-power monster!

You can only comprehend the scale of the Cayenne once you're inside. (Image: Supplied)
Matt Martel
Sun, 31 Mar 2024
Porsche has serious chops in creating high-performing electric vehicles that lure you to fall in love. The sorrow of handing back an electric Taycan stayed with me for weeks.Now, the VW-owned German marque is doing plugin hybrids and the monster Cayenne e-Hybrid SUV is its poster child.The upcoming and unnecessarily onerous road-user charges coming for plugin hybrids shouldn’t dampen demand. If you can afford $186,600 for a vehicle, the extra $38 per 1000km travelled ain’t gonna matter a hill of beans.It will run on just electric fo...
Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now
Retail

Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now

Tough times ahead as prices spiral. 

Rebecca Howard 31 Mar 2024
The Life Free

Review: Metita, Pasifika on a plate

Metita is filling some pretty big shoes at SkyCity's Grand.

Brent Melville 31 Mar 2024
Review: Metita, Pasifika on a plate
The Life

Review: Logitech’s MX Brio webcam is surprisingly impressive

It's not cheap at $360 but delivers a lot for its money.

Ben Moore 31 Mar 2024
Review: Logitech’s MX Brio webcam is surprisingly impressive

My Net Worth: Melissa Cantell, chief executive, Aon New Zealand
The Life

My Net Worth: Melissa Cantell, chief executive, Aon New Zealand

The financial services industry isn't just about numbers.

Brent Melville 31 Mar 2024