Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Review: The iPhone 14 series – buy now, or wait for the 15?

Review: The iPhone 14 series – buy now, or wait for the 15?
The iPhones 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are all fantastic, but should you buy one? (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Sun, 04 Jun 2023
This review is a little overdue, but I have had the pleasure of using the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max for a few months now.My current daily driver is the iPhone 11 Pro, and with the launch of the iPhone 15 likely to come in the next few months, I have a serious question to consider: when it does, and the iPhone 14 potentially drops in price, should I upgrade to the 14 series, or the 15?In the past few years, phone generations are seeing limited changes in hardware, making the generation one below the latest perfectly economically viable. S...
The best of the best from three delightful months of tastings
The Life Free

The best of the best from three delightful months of tastings

26 sauvignon blancs, 42 chardonays – not to mention all the other wines reviewed.

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am
The Life Free

Review: The MG ZS Long Range is a rock'n'roll rider

This Chinese-made MG is doomed never to have the charisma of its British predecessors.

Brenda Ward 28 May 2023
Review: The MG ZS Long Range is a rock'n'roll rider
The Life Free

Review: Bloody Mary's – death by steak

This eatery's not for fashionistas but deserves its rating as a top steakhouse. 

Brent Melville 28 May 2023
Review: Bloody Mary's – death by steak

More The Life

The best of the best from three delightful months of tastings
The Life Free

The best of the best from three delightful months of tastings

26 sauvignon blancs, 42 chardonays – not to mention all the other wines reviewed.

Bob Campbell MW 5:00am
Review: The MG ZS Long Range is a rock'n'roll rider
The Life Free

Review: The MG ZS Long Range is a rock'n'roll rider

This Chinese-made MG is doomed never to have the charisma of its British predecessors.

Brenda Ward 28 May 2023
Review: Bloody Mary's – death by steak
The Life Free

Review: Bloody Mary's – death by steak

This eatery's not for fashionistas but deserves its rating as a top steakhouse. 

Brent Melville 28 May 2023
Review: The Sugar Club – a view to dine out on
The Life Free

Review: The Sugar Club – a view to dine out on

Sky Tower eatery offers fresh, seasonal cuisine as well as a majestic outlook over Auckland. 

Oliver Lewis 21 May 2023