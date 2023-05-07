Destiny Bay's Magna Praemia is by far the most expensive wine produced in New Zealand. (Image: Destiny Bay)

One hundred dollars is a formidable price point for a bottle of wine. In the past five years, I have reviewed 114 New Zealand wines with a price tag of $100 or more. I have eliminated vintages and selected the top price for each brand. For example, I have reviewed five vintages of Clearview Endeavour Chardonnay, which counts as one wine in the total of 114.

When I conducted a survey two years ago, there were 78 wines with three-digit price tags. That represented a significant increase of just over 46% on the number two years before.

Leading regions

Hawke’s Bay continues to lead the way, with 38 of the 114 reassuringly expensive wines.

Northland/Auckland ranks second in the production of luxury labels, with a 22% share of this high-flying category, even though it produces only a small percentage of the country’s total wine overall.

Syrah, blended reds and chardonnay are popular choices in both Hawke’s Bay and Northland/Auckland.

Marlborough accounted for only six of the 114 wines retailing for $100 or more despite producing the lion’s share of the country’s grape harvest (over 80% in 2022).

Nelson has just one wine priced in the “luxury goods” category, and Gisborne is notably absent from my list.

Price just one criterion

What does a wine need to become a luxury wine? It’s not just a matter of price, according to Peter Yeung and Liz Thach, authors of Luxury Wine Marketing: The Art and Science of Luxury Wine Branding (available from Amazon for $69.95), although a luxury wine should cost at least US$100 (NZ$158).

Here are the seven criteria they say a wine must meet before it can justify being accorded a "luxury" label:

It should be of the highest quality.

It should come from a special place.

It should have an element of scarcity.

It must have an elevated price.

It should provide a sense of privilege and pleasure to the owner.

It must be able to improve with age.

It should sell well on the secondary market.

On my “10 most expensive wines list” below, I have tagged the wines that I think deserve (●) or strongly deserve (★★ ) to be called “luxury wines”, although I acknowledge that there is a certain amount of subjectivity involved in their selection.

For example, when does a wine reach the highest quality level and at what point does a wine provide a big enough sense of privilege and pleasure to qualify?

The criteria list is a useful guide, particularly for winemakers with their sights set on the highest level.

It might also discourage wine marketers from describing their flagship wine as a “luxury” drop when it clearly doesn’t deserve it.

New Zealand’s 10 most expensive wines

Destiny Bay Magna Praemia, Waiheke Island, $550 ★★

Destiny Bay Mystae, Waiheke Island, $375 ★★

Mills Reef Arthur Edmund Syrah, Hawke’s Bay, $350

Mills Reef Arthur Edmund Cabernet Merlot, Hawke’s Bay, $350

Waipara Pioneer Bruce Pinot Noir, North Canterbury, $300

No 1 Family Adele Cuvée, Marlborough, $270 ●

Bell Hill Single Block/Limeworks Chardonnay, North Canterbury, $235 ★★

Church Road Tom Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot, Hawke's Bay, $220 ●

Puriri Hills Pope, Clevedon, $215 ★★

Waipara Pioneer Jillian Chardonnay, North Canterbury, $200

★★ Strongly qualifies for the “luxury wine” label

● Qualifies for the “luxury wine” label

