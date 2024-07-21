Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home

Touring the Waikato in a home-away-from-home
The TrailLite factory is in Pukekohe. (Image: Helen van Berkel)
Helen van Berkel
Helen van Berkel
Sun, 21 Jul 2024
When you decide to buy a new vehicle in New Zealand, you don’t typically get to see it built. But at TrailLite, they encourage you to watch the progress of your new motorhome from bare chassis to pressing the pedal with your right foot and pulling out of the Pukekohe yard. You can even choose the colour of the curtains in some models. When we pulled out of the Paerata Rd factory with our luggage stored in the back, our Oakura 300 was ready–built, but we first had to see how the machine came to be. TrailLite motorhomes...
Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback
The Life

Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback

The SQ8 is a very good case and offering for the ultimate EV SUV for Audi aficionados.

Dean Evans 5:00am
The Life

Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever

The iconic Indian fine-dining restaurant remains fresh and delicious.

Matt Martel 5:00am
Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever
The Life

My Net Worth: Frances Shoemack, Abel fragrances

If it hadn't been a horrible day in Wellington life might have taken a different path.

Maria Slade 5:00am
My Net Worth: Frances Shoemack, Abel fragrances

More The Life

Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback
The Life

Review: I’m blue, big & brutish: 2024 Audi SQ8 e-tron Sportback

The SQ8 is a very good case and offering for the ultimate EV SUV for Audi aficionados.

Dean Evans 5:00am
Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever
The Life

Review: Cassia turns 10. It is still as good as ever

The iconic Indian fine-dining restaurant remains fresh and delicious.

Matt Martel 5:00am
My Net Worth: Frances Shoemack, Abel fragrances
The Life

My Net Worth: Frances Shoemack, Abel fragrances

If it hadn't been a horrible day in Wellington life might have taken a different path.

Maria Slade 5:00am
JFK Jr through the eyes of those who knew him best
The Life Review

JFK Jr through the eyes of those who knew him best

Oral history is filled with frank recollections from Kennedy’s closest friends.

The Washington Post 20 Jul 2024