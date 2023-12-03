Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer

Waiheke's Tantalus Estate: a tantalising offer
Tantalus Estate could be yours. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Sun, 03 Dec 2023
Calling all would-be Waiheke restaurateurs – Tantalus Estate is for sale. The 8.3-hectare estate in the island’s Onetangi Valley is the home to award-winning exceptional Bordeaux and Rhône style wines and Alibi craft beer, with the cellar door and restaurant the lynchpin for any canny buyer. Owned by former Methanex executive Bruce Aitken and his family for the past 10 years, the 160-seat restaurant is bouncing back from the pandemic blues and is now back to pre-covid levels. Employing 75 staff – rising to...
Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder
The Life

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder

The Runholder is a chic new wining and dining option in Martinborough.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
The Life Free Review

Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

Cupra's little Born EV signifies a new life for the marque

Matt Martel 5:00am
Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

More The Life

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder
The Life

Bill Foley's latest gift to NZ: The Runholder

The Runholder is a chic new wining and dining option in Martinborough.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback
The Life Free Review

Born to be wild – Cupra’s sporty new hatchback

Cupra's little Born EV signifies a new life for the marque

Matt Martel 5:00am
My Net Worth: Laura Scampion, managing partner at DLA Piper
The Life

My Net Worth: Laura Scampion, managing partner at DLA Piper

"I won't be happy unless I leave the profession in a better position than I found it."

Ella Somers 5:00am