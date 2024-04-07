Menu
Menu
Search
Home
The Life

Where to start with GenAI: seven free chatbots tested and ranked

Where to start with GenAI: seven free chatbots tested and ranked
ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, le Chat, Llama, Perplexity and Co-Pilot. All are free, most are good, just a few are great. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Sun, 07 Apr 2024
This time last year, ChatGPT had smashed its way into the global consciousness like Jonah Lomu smashed his way through the opposing line in the late 90s.Today, the chatbot and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) ilk have become so prevalent that I had six different GenAI chatbots help me write that Jonah Lomu simile because I know nothing about rugby.If you haven’t started using a GenAI chatbot to help shortcut admin, there is no better time to start. To help you get started, I tested seven free-tier GenAI chatbots to see which per...
Review: Twilight at The Sugar Club is worth staying in town for
The Life Free

Review: Twilight at The Sugar Club is worth staying in town for

SkyCity's multi-restaurant golden hour specials will start your night off well.

Brent Melville 5:00am
The Life

Review: Guo Pei: Fashion, art, fantasy from a creative genius

One night, one dress, and the whole fashion world was spellbound.

Helen van Berkel 5:00am
Review: Guo Pei: Fashion, art, fantasy from a creative genius
The Life

My Net Worth: Mark Knoff-Thomas, CEO, NBA

Chased by Donald Duck as a kid, then later by head-hunters for the business group.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
My Net Worth: Mark Knoff-Thomas, CEO, NBA

More The Life

Review: Twilight at The Sugar Club is worth staying in town for
The Life Free

Review: Twilight at The Sugar Club is worth staying in town for

SkyCity's multi-restaurant golden hour specials will start your night off well.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Review: Guo Pei: Fashion, art, fantasy from a creative genius
The Life

Review: Guo Pei: Fashion, art, fantasy from a creative genius

One night, one dress, and the whole fashion world was spellbound.

Helen van Berkel 5:00am
My Net Worth: Mark Knoff-Thomas, CEO, NBA
The Life

My Net Worth: Mark Knoff-Thomas, CEO, NBA

Chased by Donald Duck as a kid, then later by head-hunters for the business group.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now
Retail

Two NZ companies weather the cocoa storm – for now

Tough times ahead as prices spiral. 

Rebecca Howard 31 Mar 2024