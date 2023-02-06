Entertainer Howard Morrison, politician Sir Pita Sharples and All Black Piri Weepu attended what Hawke’s Bay school? (Image: Getty)

In which region would you find the longest stretch of straight road on New Zealand’s state highway network? What traditional NZ biscuit is topped with a piece of walnut? What name did William James Tautoko adopt so that Australians could pronounce it? Who was NZ’s first Jewish prime minister? What native wetland plant shares its name with the fictional town where Murray Ball’s Footrot Flats comic strip was set? What is an umu used for? Entertainer Howard Morrison, politician Sir Pita Sharples and All Black Piri Weepu attended what Hawke’s Bay school? Chocolate manufacturers J H Whittaker and Sons are based in what city? Fisher and Paykel, the Buzzy Bee and Tip Top ice cream originated in which decade? Turangawaewae Marae is located in what town?





The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Canterbury; 2. The Afghan; 3. Billy T James; 4. Julius Vogel; 5. Raupo; 6. To cook food for a hangi; 7. Te Aute College; 8. Porirua; 9. The 1930s; 10. Ngaruawahia.