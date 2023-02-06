- In which region would you find the longest stretch of straight road on New Zealand’s state highway network?
- What traditional NZ biscuit is topped with a piece of walnut?
- What name did William James Tautoko adopt so that Australians could pronounce it?
- Who was NZ’s first Jewish prime minister?
- What native wetland plant shares its name with the fictional town where Murray Ball’s Footrot Flats comic strip was set?
- What is an umu used for?
- Entertainer Howard Morrison, politician Sir Pita Sharples and All Black Piri Weepu attended what Hawke’s Bay school?
- Chocolate manufacturers J H Whittaker and Sons are based in what city?
- Fisher and Paykel, the Buzzy Bee and Tip Top ice cream originated in which decade?
- Turangawaewae Marae is located in what town?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Canterbury; 2. The Afghan; 3. Billy T James; 4. Julius Vogel; 5. Raupo; 6. To cook food for a hangi; 7. Te Aute College; 8. Porirua; 9. The 1930s; 10. Ngaruawahia.