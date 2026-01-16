- Which is older? Stonehenge in England or the Colosseum in Rome?
- Approximately how thick is the Earth`s crust under land? 3 kilometres, 30kms or 300kms?
- Which is the only one of New York's five boroughs located on the mainland?
- Carbon, Oxygen and which other element makes up carbohydrates?
- In which war was the Victoria Cross first awarded?
- In Roman times, what was the tenth month of the year?
- Lentigines is the medical term for what? Birthmarks, freckles or fingernails.
- The body of the Egyptian Sphinx was based on which animal?
- Which 1980 film features Bill Murray battling against a gopher?
- In the music world, which frontman died of heart failure at the age of 27 in 1971?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Stonehenge; 2. 30kms; 3. The Bronx; 4. Hydrogen; 5. Crimean; 6. December; 7. Freckles; 8. A lion; 9. Caddyshack; 10. Jim Morrison.
