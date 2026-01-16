Approximately how thick is the Earth`s crust under land? 3 kilometres, 30kms or 300kms? (Image: Getty)

Which is older? Stonehenge in England or the Colosseum in Rome? Approximately how thick is the Earth`s crust under land? 3 kilometres, 30kms or 300kms? Which is the only one of New York's five boroughs located on the mainland? Carbon, Oxygen and which other element makes up carbohydrates? In which war was the Victoria Cross first awarded? In Roman times, what was the tenth month of the year? Lentigines is the medical term for what? Birthmarks, freckles or fingernails. The body of the Egyptian Sphinx was based on which animal? Which 1980 film features Bill Murray battling against a gopher? In the music world, which frontman died of heart failure at the age of 27 in 1971?

























Scroll down for the answers:





































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Stonehenge; 2. 30kms; 3. The Bronx; 4. Hydrogen; 5. Crimean; 6. December; 7. Freckles; 8. A lion; 9. Caddyshack; 10. Jim Morrison.

If you have any feedback about our quiz, please send it to [email protected].