- Why could Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin not attend the 'Board of Peace' signing in Davos overnight?
- What material was originally used to cover the exterior of the pyramids?
- What is panspermia?
- Actor James van der Beek is best known for which television series?
- Which came first: Star Trek or Star Wars?
- In which country are the Nazca lines located?
- How long ago did mammoths go extinct? Around 10,000, 6,500 or 4,000 years ago?
- Are dogs more closely related to wolves or foxes?
- What was Robert Muldoon's wife's name?
- Who was Elton John`s Candle in the Wind originally written about?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Because the Swiss authorities would arrest them based on ICC warrants; 2. Highly polished, fine white limestone; 3. The hypothesis that life exists throughout the universe and is distributed by cosmic dust, meteoroids, asteroids, and comets; 4. Dawson's Creek; 5. Star Trek; 6. Peru; 7. 4,000 years ago; 8. Wolves; 9. Thea; 10. Marilyn Monroe.
If you have any feedback about our quiz, please send it to [email protected].