Why could Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin not attend the 'Board of Peace' signing in Davos overnight? What material was originally used to cover the exterior of the pyramids? What is panspermia? Actor James van der Beek is best known for which television series? Which came first: Star Trek or Star Wars? In which country are the Nazca lines located? How long ago did mammoths go extinct? Around 10,000, 6,500 or 4,000 years ago? Are dogs more closely related to wolves or foxes? What was Robert Muldoon's wife's name? Who was Elton John`s Candle in the Wind originally written about?





















ANSWERS: 1. Because the Swiss authorities would arrest them based on ICC warrants; 2. Highly polished, fine white limestone; 3. The hypothesis that life exists throughout the universe and is distributed by cosmic dust, meteoroids, asteroids, and comets; 4. Dawson's Creek; 5. Star Trek; 6. Peru; 7. 4,000 years ago; 8. Wolves; 9. Thea; 10. Marilyn Monroe.





