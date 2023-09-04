- In children’s literature, what fantasy world is reached via a wardrobe?
- What noun meaning a tax on goods and commodities can also be a verb meaning to cut something out?
- “Gweilo” is a Chinese slang term – sometimes use pejoratively – for what?
- Annie Crummer, Debbie Harwood, Margaret Urlich, Kim Willoughby and Dianne Swann were collectively known as what?
- Indices is the plural of what word?
- In which Australian state would you find the Coonawarra, Limestone Coast and McLaren Vale winemaking regions?
- What British rock musician has a doctorate in astrophysics?
- In what Olympic Games sport do competitors race over distances of 20 or 50 kilometres?
- In Shakespeare, which character asks: “Is this a dagger which I see before me?”?
- What do the countries of Mexico, Singapore, Panama and Guatemala have in common?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Narnia; 2. Excise; 3. Westerners or Europeans; 4. When the Cat’s Away; 5. Index; 6. South Australia; 7. Brian May of Queen; 8. Walking; 9. Macbeth; 10. The countries and their capital cities share the same names