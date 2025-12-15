- Lois Maxwell played which character in a number of James Bond films?
- Which Cliff Richard single was at number one over Christmas in 1988?
- Which two brothers are associated with the invention of the aeroplane?
- What is the largest inland sea in the world?
- What is the hottest, driest, and lowest place in North America called?
- Which football team had a hit in 1975 with I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles?
- Who wrote the novel The Three Musketeers?
- What four words first appeared on American coins in 1864 and became the American national motto in 1956?
- Which Japanese company is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles?
- In which country is the Yangtze River located?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Miss Moneypenny; 2. Mistletoe and Wine; 3. Orville and Wilbur Wright; 4. The Caspian Sea; 5. Death Valley; 6. West Ham United; 7. Alexandre Dumas; 8. In God We Trust; 9. Honda; 10. China.
