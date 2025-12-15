Lois Maxwell played which character in a number of James Bond films? (Image: Getty)

Lois Maxwell played which character in a number of James Bond films? Which Cliff Richard single was at number one over Christmas in 1988? Which two brothers are associated with the invention of the aeroplane? What is the largest inland sea in the world? What is the hottest, driest, and lowest place in North America called? Which football team had a hit in 1975 with I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles? Who wrote the novel The Three Musketeers? What four words first appeared on American coins in 1864 and became the American national motto in 1956? Which Japanese company is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles? In which country is the Yangtze River located?













































ANSWERS: 1. Miss Moneypenny; 2. Mistletoe and Wine; 3. Orville and Wilbur Wright; 4. The Caspian Sea; 5. Death Valley; 6. West Ham United; 7. Alexandre Dumas; 8. In God We Trust; 9. Honda; 10. China.

