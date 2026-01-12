- According to legend, what type of creature was slain by St George?
- What was the country of Siam renamed to in 1939?
- Equus is the Latin name for what animal?
- Which of the following books of the Bible comes in the Old Testament? Daniel, Luke or Mark?
- Beginning with the letter 'O', what became the 46th state of the USA in 1907?
- What was the first name of Wayne's friend in Wayne's World?
- Which Simply Red song includes the line "And I love the thought of coming home to you"?
- According to Oscar Wilde, what is "the name everyone gives to his mistakes"?
- Tom Hanks won the Best Actor Oscar in 1995 for his performance in what film?
- Little, Eurasian Eagle and Burrowing are all types of which species of bird?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Dragon; 2. Thailand; 3. Horse; 4. Daniel; 5. Oklahoma; 6. Garth; 7. Fairground; 8. Experience; 9. Forrest Gump; 10. Owl.
