According to legend, what type of creature was slain by St George? What was the country of Siam renamed to in 1939? Equus is the Latin name for what animal? Which of the following books of the Bible comes in the Old Testament? Daniel, Luke or Mark? Beginning with the letter 'O', what became the 46th state of the USA in 1907? What was the first name of Wayne's friend in Wayne's World? Which Simply Red song includes the line "And I love the thought of coming home to you"? According to Oscar Wilde, what is "the name everyone gives to his mistakes"? Tom Hanks won the Best Actor Oscar in 1995 for his performance in what film? Little, Eurasian Eagle and Burrowing are all types of which species of bird?





























ANSWERS: 1. Dragon; 2. Thailand; 3. Horse; 4. Daniel; 5. Oklahoma; 6. Garth; 7. Fairground; 8. Experience; 9. Forrest Gump; 10. Owl.

