Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump threatened European Nato allies supporting Greenland with tariffs starting on February 1 of how much? Recently released Netflix film The Rip features which two best friends? Donnie Wahlberg is a founding member of which long-time boy band that's been performing on and off since 1984? What is New Zealand's biggest volcano by caldera size? Before becoming president of Ukraine in 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a successful what? What is the Vredefort Dome found in South Africa? Canada signed a trade deal with which country this weekend amid US tariff aggression? How many children does Australian actor Chris Hemsworth have? New Zealand gained full legal independence from the UK in which year? D&D refers to which popular tabletop game?





























ANSWERS: 1. 10%; 2. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck; 3. New Kids on the Block; 4. The Taupō Volcano; 5. Comedian and actor; 6. The world's oldest and largest visible meteorite impact structure; 7. China; 8. Three; 9. 1947; 10. Dungeons & Dragons.

