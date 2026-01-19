- Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump threatened European Nato allies supporting Greenland with tariffs starting on February 1 of how much?
- Recently released Netflix film The Rip features which two best friends?
- Donnie Wahlberg is a founding member of which long-time boy band that's been performing on and off since 1984?
- What is New Zealand's biggest volcano by caldera size?
- Before becoming president of Ukraine in 2019, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a successful what?
- What is the Vredefort Dome found in South Africa?
- Canada signed a trade deal with which country this weekend amid US tariff aggression?
- How many children does Australian actor Chris Hemsworth have?
- New Zealand gained full legal independence from the UK in which year?
- D&D refers to which popular tabletop game?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 10%; 2. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck; 3. New Kids on the Block; 4. The Taupō Volcano; 5. Comedian and actor; 6. The world's oldest and largest visible meteorite impact structure; 7. China; 8. Three; 9. 1947; 10. Dungeons & Dragons.
If you have any feedback about our quiz, please send it to [email protected].