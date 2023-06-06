- In a 1961 hit song, who was told to hit the road?
- Which part of France did the British author Somerset Maugham describe as a sunny place for shady people?
- Which Italian city hosts one of the global “Big Four” fashion weeks?
- What surname is shared by a celebrity chef with the first name Al, a famous character created by cartoonist Charles Schulz and the mayor of Auckland?
- Complete the following saying: A problem shared is a problem …
- Which religion worships in temples called gurdwaras: Sikhs, Hindus or Baha’is?
- On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Dome, Rai and Kaikorai?
- The NZ firm of Warren and Mahoney is prominent in which field?
- What do audiences traditionally do during performances of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus?
- Bream Head stands at the entrance to what NZ harbour?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Jack; 2. The Riviera; 3. Milan; 4. Brown; 5. Halved; 6. Sikhs; 7, Valley; 8. Architecture; 9. They stand; 10. Whangarei Harbour.