In a 1961 hit song, who was told to hit the road? Which part of France did the British author Somerset Maugham describe as a sunny place for shady people? Which Italian city hosts one of the global “Big Four” fashion weeks? What surname is shared by a celebrity chef with the first name Al, a famous character created by cartoonist Charles Schulz and the mayor of Auckland? Complete the following saying: A problem shared is a problem … Which religion worships in temples called gurdwaras: Sikhs, Hindus or Baha’is? On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Dome, Rai and Kaikorai? The NZ firm of Warren and Mahoney is prominent in which field? What do audiences traditionally do during performances of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus? Bream Head stands at the entrance to what NZ harbour?





ANSWERS: 1. Jack; 2. The Riviera; 3. Milan; 4. Brown; 5. Halved; 6. Sikhs; 7, Valley; 8. Architecture; 9. They stand; 10. Whangarei Harbour.