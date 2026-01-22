- In what year did Adolf Hitler commit suicide?
- What is the unofficial internet term for junk e-mail?
- In which film are Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson said to be smoking real marijuana on camera?
- In US President Donald Trump's address in Davos overnight, which country did he repeatedly confuse with Greenland?
- In which century did Louis XIV begin ruling France?
- What is Sting`s real name?
- Which continent receives the greatest average amount of rainfall per square mile?
- What is the element Uranium named after?
- Who played Frankie in the 1991 film Frankie and Johnny?
- Which band had a hit album called Slippery When Wet?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 1945; 2. Spam; 3. Easy Rider; 4. Iceland; 5. 17th; 6. Gordon Sumner; 7. South America; 8. The planet Uranus; 9. Michelle Pfeiffer; 10. Bon Jovi.
If you have any feedback about our quiz, please send it to [email protected].