In US President Donald Trump's address in Davos overnight, which country did he repeatedly confuse with Greenland? (Image: Getty)

In what year did Adolf Hitler commit suicide? What is the unofficial internet term for junk e-mail? In which film are Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson said to be smoking real marijuana on camera? In US President Donald Trump's address in Davos overnight, which country did he repeatedly confuse with Greenland? In which century did Louis XIV begin ruling France? What is Sting`s real name? Which continent receives the greatest average amount of rainfall per square mile? What is the element Uranium named after? Who played Frankie in the 1991 film Frankie and Johnny? Which band had a hit album called Slippery When Wet?





















Scroll down for the answers:





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. 1945; 2. Spam; 3. Easy Rider; 4. Iceland; 5. 17th; 6. Gordon Sumner; 7. South America; 8. The planet Uranus; 9. Michelle Pfeiffer; 10. Bon Jovi.

If you have any feedback about our quiz, please send it to [email protected].