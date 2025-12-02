- Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart are the protagonists of which Oscar-winning movie?
- Which British female singer had a 2006 hit with Rehab?
- The name of which football club is an anagram of "Red Admiral"?
- In which famous novel was the official language of society called "Newspeak"?
- During the Great Plague, what was painted on the front doors of plague-ridden houses?
- Which city in an American town of Massachusetts is nicknamed "Beantown" because it is famous for its baked beans?
- How many stomachs does a cow have? None, two or four?
- What is the only known substance that naturally exists on Earth in all three chemical states?
- Who ruled England from 1910 to 1936?
- Which organ of the human body does Hepatitis affect?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Chicago; 2. Amy Winehouse; 3. Real Madrid; 4. 1984; 5. Red crosses; 6. Boston; 7. Four; 8. Water; 9. King George V; 10. The liver.
