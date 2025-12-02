How many stomachs does a cow have? None, two or four? (Image: Supplied)

Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart are the protagonists of which Oscar-winning movie? Which British female singer had a 2006 hit with Rehab? The name of which football club is an anagram of "Red Admiral"? In which famous novel was the official language of society called "Newspeak"? During the Great Plague, what was painted on the front doors of plague-ridden houses? Which city in an American town of Massachusetts is nicknamed "Beantown" because it is famous for its baked beans? How many stomachs does a cow have? None, two or four? What is the only known substance that naturally exists on Earth in all three chemical states? Who ruled England from 1910 to 1936? Which organ of the human body does Hepatitis affect?





































Scroll down for the answers:





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Chicago; 2. Amy Winehouse; 3. Real Madrid; 4. 1984; 5. Red crosses; 6. Boston; 7. Four; 8. Water; 9. King George V; 10. The liver.

