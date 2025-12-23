Which pop singer did Debbie Rowe marry? (Image: Getty)

Who played Peter Pan in Steven Spielberg`s film Hook? Which pop singer did Debbie Rowe marry? What was the nickname of the swimmer from Equatorial Guinea who took over 2 minutes to complete 100 metres freestyle in the Sydney Olympics 2000? Which city did the Romans call Eboracum? What is Austin Powers' middle name? In the film and TV series, what does the letter 'M' stand for in M*A*S*H? What is chromatics the science of? US President Donald Trump made the controversial decision this week to appoint Louisiana Governor and Republican Jeff Landry as special envoy to which country? What is the title of the recently released third Avatar film? How old is a quadragenarian?

















































ANSWERS: 1. Robin Williams; 2. Michael Jackson; 3. Eric the Eel; 4. York; 5. Danger; 6. Mobile; 7. Colours; 8. Greenland; 9. Avatar: Fire and Ash; 10. Someone between 40 and 49.

