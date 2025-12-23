- Who played Peter Pan in Steven Spielberg`s film Hook?
- Which pop singer did Debbie Rowe marry?
- What was the nickname of the swimmer from Equatorial Guinea who took over 2 minutes to complete 100 metres freestyle in the Sydney Olympics 2000?
- Which city did the Romans call Eboracum?
- What is Austin Powers' middle name?
- In the film and TV series, what does the letter 'M' stand for in M*A*S*H?
- What is chromatics the science of?
- US President Donald Trump made the controversial decision this week to appoint Louisiana Governor and Republican Jeff Landry as special envoy to which country?
- What is the title of the recently released third Avatar film?
- How old is a quadragenarian?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Robin Williams; 2. Michael Jackson; 3. Eric the Eel; 4. York; 5. Danger; 6. Mobile; 7. Colours; 8. Greenland; 9. Avatar: Fire and Ash; 10. Someone between 40 and 49.
