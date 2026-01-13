- What is the name of the woman who was killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota, US, last week?
- How old is the Göbekli Tepe settlement estimated to be?
- Who replaced Chester Bennington as the new lead singer of Linkin Park, performing in Auckland on March 18?
- Mortal Kombat and which other 1990s fighting arcade game will have a feature film released in 2026?
- What is New Zealand's most widely reported UFO incident known as, which occurred in 1978?
- The "Doomsday Seed Bunker", officially called the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, is located where?
- What was Harrison Ford's occupation before becoming an actor?
- What was the hottest temperature ever recorded in New Zealand? 42.4C, 39.2C, or 44.6C?
- The Brics acronym is derived from the initial letters of which founding member countries?
- What is the Māori name for Hamilton?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Renee Good; 2. 11,000 to 12,000 years old; 3. Emily Armstrong; 4. Street Fighter; 5. Kaikōura lights; 6. The remote Arctic island of Spitsbergen, in Norway; 7. A self-taught carpenter; 8. 42.4C, which occurred on Feb 7, 1973, in Rangiora, Canterbury; 9. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa; 10. Kirikiriroa.
