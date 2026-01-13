What is the name of the woman who was killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota, US, last week? (Image: Getty)

What is the name of the woman who was killed by an ICE agent in Minnesota, US, last week? How old is the Göbekli Tepe settlement estimated to be? Who replaced Chester Bennington as the new lead singer of Linkin Park, performing in Auckland on March 18? Mortal Kombat and which other 1990s fighting arcade game will have a feature film released in 2026? What is New Zealand's most widely reported UFO incident known as, which occurred in 1978? The "Doomsday Seed Bunker", officially called the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, is located where? What was Harrison Ford's occupation before becoming an actor? What was the hottest temperature ever recorded in New Zealand? 42.4C, 39.2C, or 44.6C? The Brics acronym is derived from the initial letters of which founding member countries? What is the Māori name for Hamilton?





























ANSWERS: 1. Renee Good; 2. 11,000 to 12,000 years old; 3. Emily Armstrong; 4. Street Fighter; 5. Kaikōura lights; 6. The remote Arctic island of Spitsbergen, in Norway; 7. A self-taught carpenter; 8. 42.4C, which occurred on Feb 7, 1973, in Rangiora, Canterbury; 9. Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa; 10. Kirikiriroa.

If you have any feedback about our new quiz, please send it to [email protected].