What are the three colours that make up the Dutch flag? In the board game Monopoly, how many houses must you buy on a property before you can buy a hotel? Who is the patron saint of lovers? Which of the following has the same meaning as the word 'forensic'? Human, legal or death? What does Bafta stand for? With which band was David Lee Roth the lead vocalist in the 1980s? How long is an Olympic-sized swimming pool? Shakespeare's The Tempest, Milton's Paradise Lost and Pope's The Rape Of The Lock all feature a character of the same name. What is this name? Who was the first President of America? What is the second-largest country in South America?





























ANSWERS: 1. Red, White and Blue; 2. Four; 3. St Valentine; 4. Legal; 5. British Academy of Film and Television Arts; 6. Van Halen; 7. 50 metres; 8. Ariel; 9. George Washington; 10. Argentina.

