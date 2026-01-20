- What are the three colours that make up the Dutch flag?
- In the board game Monopoly, how many houses must you buy on a property before you can buy a hotel?
- Who is the patron saint of lovers?
- Which of the following has the same meaning as the word 'forensic'? Human, legal or death?
- What does Bafta stand for?
- With which band was David Lee Roth the lead vocalist in the 1980s?
- How long is an Olympic-sized swimming pool?
- Shakespeare's The Tempest, Milton's Paradise Lost and Pope's The Rape Of The Lock all feature a character of the same name. What is this name?
- Who was the first President of America?
- What is the second-largest country in South America?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Red, White and Blue; 2. Four; 3. St Valentine; 4. Legal; 5. British Academy of Film and Television Arts; 6. Van Halen; 7. 50 metres; 8. Ariel; 9. George Washington; 10. Argentina.
