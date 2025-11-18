Approximately how many turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving in the US each year? (Image: Getty)

The reality TV show where strangers meet on their wedding day is called Married at what? Which American band had a hit single in the year 2000 with The Great Beyond? What sport involves stones and a house? In which English town was William Shakespeare born? By what name was the Allied operation against Iraq in the Gulf War of 1991 known? Which English prince lost his title recently due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein? What is the emblem of Islam, which is displayed on many national flags? How many wheels are on a tricycle? Approximately how many turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving in the US each year? 25 million, 46 million, 83 million? Who is considered the greatest rugby player of all time?

































ANSWERS: 1. First Sight; 2. R.E.M.; 3. Curling; 4. Stratford-Upon-Avon; 5. Desert Storm; 6. Prince Andrew; 7. Star and crescent; 8. Three; 9. 46 million; 10. Jonah Lomu.

