- The reality TV show where strangers meet on their wedding day is called Married at what?
- Which American band had a hit single in the year 2000 with The Great Beyond?
- What sport involves stones and a house?
- In which English town was William Shakespeare born?
- By what name was the Allied operation against Iraq in the Gulf War of 1991 known?
- Which English prince lost his title recently due to his ties with Jeffrey Epstein?
- What is the emblem of Islam, which is displayed on many national flags?
- How many wheels are on a tricycle?
- Approximately how many turkeys are eaten on Thanksgiving in the US each year? 25 million, 46 million, 83 million?
- Who is considered the greatest rugby player of all time?
ANSWERS: 1. First Sight; 2. R.E.M.; 3. Curling; 4. Stratford-Upon-Avon; 5. Desert Storm; 6. Prince Andrew; 7. Star and crescent; 8. Three; 9. 46 million; 10. Jonah Lomu.
