What's the name of the cooking show where contestants wear either white or black aprons with an M emblem on it? What was the name of Nirvana's lead singer? What is the name of Dan Brown's latest novel, featuring Robert Langdon? What weather event is New Zealand currently experiencing? La Niña or El Niño? What is the highest mountain in Pakistan? Who is widely considered the best cricketer in New Zealand's history? Which Springbok rugby player received a red card for alleged eye-gouging against Wales on the weekend? The 1980s and 1990s animated Gummi Bears lived in which kingdom? Dunwyn, Nardyn or Elfwyd? What is the name of Jacinda Ardern's father? How enormous was the Haast eagle's wingspan?





































ANSWERS: 1. Masterchef; 2. Kurt Donald Cobain; 3. The Secret of Secrets; 4. La Niña; 5. K2; 6. Sir Richard Hadlee; 7. Eben Etzebeth; 8. Dunwyn; 9. David Ross Ardern; 10. Up to 3 meters.

