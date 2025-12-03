- What's the name of the cooking show where contestants wear either white or black aprons with an M emblem on it?
- What was the name of Nirvana's lead singer?
- What is the name of Dan Brown's latest novel, featuring Robert Langdon?
- What weather event is New Zealand currently experiencing? La Niña or El Niño?
- What is the highest mountain in Pakistan?
- Who is widely considered the best cricketer in New Zealand's history?
- Which Springbok rugby player received a red card for alleged eye-gouging against Wales on the weekend?
- The 1980s and 1990s animated Gummi Bears lived in which kingdom? Dunwyn, Nardyn or Elfwyd?
- What is the name of Jacinda Ardern's father?
- How enormous was the Haast eagle's wingspan?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Masterchef; 2. Kurt Donald Cobain; 3. The Secret of Secrets; 4. La Niña; 5. K2; 6. Sir Richard Hadlee; 7. Eben Etzebeth; 8. Dunwyn; 9. David Ross Ardern; 10. Up to 3 meters.
