- In which decade did Charlie Chaplin die?.
- What 1976 film featured Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel and Jodie Foster?
- Who released the album The Joshua Tree in 1987?
- In what sport do players take long and short corners?
- What is the currency of India?
- Traditionally, what colour is Santa Claus' belt?
- In the stock exchange, what animal is used as a nickname to describe someone who sells shares, thinking that the price will fall?
- What French phrase meaning "from the menu" is often used in the English language?
- What is Fred Flintstone`s wife called?
- Who had the 1981 hit single Good Year For the Roses?
Scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 1970s; 2. Taxi Driver; 3. U2; 4. Hockey; 5. The rupee; 6. Black; 7. Bear; 8. À la carte; 9. Wilma; 10. Elvis Costello.
