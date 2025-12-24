What 1976 film featured Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel (pictured) and Jodie Foster? (Image: Getty)

In which decade did Charlie Chaplin die?. What 1976 film featured Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel and Jodie Foster? Who released the album The Joshua Tree in 1987? In what sport do players take long and short corners? What is the currency of India? Traditionally, what colour is Santa Claus' belt? In the stock exchange, what animal is used as a nickname to describe someone who sells shares, thinking that the price will fall? What French phrase meaning "from the menu" is often used in the English language? What is Fred Flintstone`s wife called? Who had the 1981 hit single Good Year For the Roses?

















































ANSWERS: 1. 1970s; 2. Taxi Driver; 3. U2; 4. Hockey; 5. The rupee; 6. Black; 7. Bear; 8. À la carte; 9. Wilma; 10. Elvis Costello.

