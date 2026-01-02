The case of the US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist

The Department of Homeland Security has launched Operation Boiling Point to address organised retail crime and cargo theft, including a case of a US$400,000 Massachusetts lobster heist. (Image: Getty)

By Roshan FernandezCrustaceans bound for Costco were stolen in a phishing and impersonation scam, a logistics company says.New England is known for lobster. But lately, it is known for the lobsters that went missing.Thieves allegedly stole a truckload of lobster valued at US$400,000 (NZ$690,000) from a Massachusetts facility earlier this month.Simple schemeThe scheme was complex, according to Dylan Rexing, chief executive of Rexing Cos, the logistics firm that was coordinating the shipment.The first part allegedly involved a phishing scam, and...