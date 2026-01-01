US bankruptcy lawyer rates top US$3,000 an hour

Bankruptcy professionals’ proposed fees are approved by judges, but steep increases are keeping companies out of court. (Image: Depositphotos)

By Becky YerakHourly rates for bankruptcy lawyers are topping US$3,000, contributing to soaring chapter 11 costs that have prompted more companies to turn to faster out-of-court restructurings.Major law firms have been raising prices at double-digit rates.Latham & Watkins has said its top billing rate will exceed US$3,000 (NZ$5,100) an hour in 2026. In recent court filings, Latham lawyers involved in the Imerys Talc America, Barretts Minerals and IG Design Group Americas cases said partner hourly rates will rise to as much as US$3,050...