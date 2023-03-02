Menu
Cruise ships to return to Napier Port from next week

An aerial view of Napier Port. (Image: Napier Port)
Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
Napier Port says cruise ships will return to Hawke’s Bay for the first time since Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the region from next week.The local port, which is a critical part of the East Coast’s supply chain, was shut for a time following the cyclone last month, but full operations resumed last Thursday.From Monday, it also started operating at extended hours for export delivery and empty container pick-up to help ease congestion on the road network and support regional growers moving into peak season for produce.In a statement t...
Tourism

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

The sector's recruitment and marketing plan doesn't focus on bringing in more people.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Technology

‘Sooner the better’ for data rights, says minister

Duncan Webb expects the legislation to be completed before the election.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Property

Christchurch endorses housing intensification plan

After defying the government last year, the council will notify a watered-down plan.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am

