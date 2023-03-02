Cruise ships to return to Napier Port from next week

An aerial view of Napier Port. (Image: Napier Port)

Napier Port says cruise ships will return to Hawke’s Bay for the first time since Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the region from next week.The local port, which is a critical part of the East Coast’s supply chain, was shut for a time following the cyclone last month, but full operations resumed last Thursday.From Monday, it also started operating at extended hours for export delivery and empty container pick-up to help ease congestion on the road network and support regional growers moving into peak season for produce.In a statement t...