Fifa preparing to dump controversial Saudi deal

US-based Megan Rapinoe spoke out against the deal. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Trevor McKewen
Wed, 08 Mar 2023
Fifa is set to kick into touch a controversial agreement for Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Board to sponsor this year’s women’s World Cup, following a backlash from hosts New Zealand and Australia.The Sydney Morning Herald is today reporting that the world governing body has been rocked by the negative response to the sponsorship and is looking to scrap it before making public comment at a congress for Fifa later this month.In a rare victory for the opponents of “sports-washing”, the SMH said the ‘Visit Saudi’...
Economy

Reserve Bank's Orr won't be happy with this data

Spending is still running slightly hotter than inflation. 

Rebeca Howard & Andy Fyers 1:51pm
Finance

Xero cuts 15% of staff, writes off Waddle

The cuts will cost up to $35m and writing off Waddle will cost up to $40m.

Jenny Ruth 11:35am
Bloomberg

March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am

News in Brief

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts administrators promote ski passes

Season passes are about to go on sale for Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields.

Oliver Lewis 02 Mar 2023
Transport

Cruise ships to return to Napier Port from next week

They will resume on March 6.

Staff reporters 02 Mar 2023
Tourism

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

The sector's recruitment and marketing plan doesn't focus on bringing in more people.

Brent Melville 02 Mar 2023
Economy

Will big-spending China return?

Will Chinese consumer return to their free-spending ways?

Dileepa Fonseka 27 Feb 2023