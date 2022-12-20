Get in line, the hotel breakfast buffet is back

Still cooking: breakfast buffets have picked up where they left off. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Pro-Invest Hotels' New Zealand general manager, Fraser McKenzie, is a staunch advocate for the traditional hotel breakfast buffet.While in different form and certainly different price points, both are key features across the hotel operators' upmarket Voco and budget-minded Holiday Inn Express offerings in Auckland.McKenzie said while chefs and managers may not love the idea of an assembly line of food needing to be topped up to the demands of its clientele, there was simply no chance his Intercontinental Hotel Group-managed hotels...