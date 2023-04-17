Menu
Hotels back to pre-pandemic occupancy levels

Hotels back to pre-pandemic occupancy levels
The 'Auckland is calling' campaign. (Image: Tātaki Auckland )
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 17 Apr 2023
City hotels were back at an average of 80% occupancy last month, levels last seen prior to the March 2020 pandemic lockdowns.That's on the back of visitor numbers that have provisionally ramped up to 248,670 for the four weeks to March 19, according to the latest Statistics New Zealand data.Australians accounted for 94,130 of those visitors, with the US at 38,960 and UK tourists at 18,190 – accounting for more than 60% of all international border arrivals. Chinese visitor numbers remain the laggard, with Stats NZ counting just 2%...
