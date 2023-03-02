Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Tourism

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant

New tourism plan sidesteps immigration elephant
A shot at making the industry more attractive. (Image: Shotover)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
The government's tourism industry transformation plan is banking on seasonal employee sharing to fix skills shortages but has 'deliberately' not addressed immigration recruitment issues within the plan.The latest plan, which has been in process with a joint industry, union, Māori and government working group since November 2021, has cost $1.8 million to date. Its total spending, including the establishment of a new tourism and hospitality accord, is expected to be about $10m, money set aside under the covid 'reset' duri...
Markets

Pushpay shareholders block $1.5b buyout

BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take Pushpay private has failed.

Dan Brunskill 1:55pm
Policy

Rob Campbell sacked as EPA chair

He was removed as chair of Te Whatu Ora earlier this week.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm

Public sector directorships – if not Campbell, then who?

Crown entities are some of our largest businesses – who should be running them?

Jem Traylen 12:28pm

More Tourism

News in Brief

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts administrators promote ski passes

Season passes are about to go on sale for Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields.

Oliver Lewis 11:30am
Tourism

Cruise ships to return to Napier Port from next week

They will resume on March 6.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Tourism

Will big-spending China return?

Will Chinese consumer return to their free-spending ways?

Dileepa Fonseka 27 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Tourism Holdings on road to recovery after first-half boom

A dividend is also on the cards – although the tourism operator says it will be on the smaller side.

Ella Somers 23 Feb 2023