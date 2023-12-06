Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Tourism

NZ being put in the ‘too hard’ destination basket

NZ being put in the ‘too hard’ destination basket
Immigration NZ processing visitor visas at a snail's pace. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
The tourism sector remains frustrated with the snail’s pace of visitor visa processing times particularly for Asian and Indian arrivals.Tourism Export Council (TEC) chair Scott Mehrtens said difficulties with Immigration NZ’s slow turnaround for India, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines were acute. “We’re still waiting to hear how China visa processing is going, but immigration officials have advised that offshore agents should allow for eight weeks of processing.”Speaking at the TEC symposium in Auckland...
Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure
Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 3:11pm
Policy

Last carbon auction of year fails to clear

$900 miilion has slipped through the government's fingers.

Ian Llewellyn 12:35pm
Last carbon auction of year fails to clear
World Opinion

Are Americans in the mood for more Trump?

Voters think things are out of control. He will reassure some and terrify others.

The Wall Street Journal 12:00pm
Are Americans in the mood for more Trump?

More Tourism

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy
Transport

Entrada drives deeper into Australia with Greyhound buy

The Ritchie family and Snelgrove-owned Tranzit Group are firmly behind the deal.

Paul McBeth 05 Dec 2023
More seats, higher prices at Air NZ
Markets

More seats, higher prices at Air NZ

Fare rises will continue to fund new planes, fuel prices and cost recovery.

Brent Melville 01 Dec 2023
Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m
Property

Profits up for Skyline, but Queenstown upgrade costs soar to $310m

While Korean business suffers from slow pandemic recovery, copycat sites.

Brent Melville 28 Nov 2023
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki
Property

Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 24 Nov 2023