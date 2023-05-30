Menu
NZ takes out third place for Brits wanting to retire

New Zealand's coastal lifestyle was a big part of the appeal. (Image: File)
Ella Somers
Tue, 30 May 2023
New Zealand has landed in a top-five list of countries for British retirees thinking about living overseas, according to Panache Cruises.The luxury cruise specialist placed New Zealand third, behind Italy and Canada, in its five best locations for retired Brits seeking a new life outside the UK. Aotearoa's weather and outdoor environment were the biggest drawcards.“Those dreaming of spending their post-work years surrounded by sunshine and beaches should consider New Zealand,” said the company. “It’s the pe...
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Economy

Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Economy

Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
SkyCity Adelaide ordered to appoint an independent expert
Markets

SkyCity Adelaide ordered to appoint an independent expert

The commissioner issued a direction notice to SkyCity Adelaide.

Rebecca Howard 29 May 2023
Private operators after Ruapehu ski field assets
Property

Private operators after Ruapehu ski field assets

New owners schussed into Ruapehu, with each ski field to be sold separately.

Brent Melville 16 May 2023
Auckland 'bed tax' on hotels is valid, supreme court rules
Property

Auckland 'bed tax' on hotels is valid, supreme court rules

The supreme court has overruled the appeal court, saying the contentious tax is appropriate.

Brent Melville 12 May 2023
'Niche' NZ tourism on the way back, but facing challenges
Tourism

'Niche' NZ tourism on the way back, but facing challenges

Tourism NZ says it's going to be a tough couple of years as NZ competes for market share.

Brent Melville 10 May 2023