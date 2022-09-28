See full details
Queenstown tourism back to 90% of pre-pandemic level

Flights into Queenstown have boosted tourism numbers. (Image: BusinessDesk)
The Queenstown Lakes district has emerged as the main beneficiary of resurgent tourist numbers, back to about 90% of pre-pandemic numbers on the back of 134,200 international visitor arrivals in July.While that’s still only about half the 255,600 visitors arriving at New Zealand borders in July 2019, it’s the highest level for any month since the nation's borders were shut in March 2020, according to Stats NZ.About 23% of all arrivals landed in Queenstown, with Christchurch accounting for another 12%, on the allure of open borde...

