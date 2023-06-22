Menu
Skyline bumps profits to $71.3m, resumes dividends
New Queenstown gondola scheduled to reopen on July 1. (Image: Skyline)
Brent Melville
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Skyline Enterprises more than doubled profit before tax to $71.3 million for the March 2023 year, up from $34.9m for the comparable period, helped by a $10.4m gain on its commercial property revaluations.That came on the strength of revenues of $183m, up a third on the prior year’s $123m, following the reopening of its international travel markets.The Queenstown-based gondola, adventure park and casino operator, which trades on the Unlisted securities exchange (USX) platform, will pay a final dividend of 28 cents per share, taking the ful...
