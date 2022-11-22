Skyline Enterprises says covid-19 is 'receding into the review-view mirror'

The company is expecting a strong summer in NZ. (Image: Getty)

Rebecca Howard

Skyline Enterprises is confident covid-19 is “receding into the review-view mirror” and is expecting a strong summer for its New Zealand businesses.“Whilst the operating environment is challenging with high inflation, constrained supply, and a tight employment market, the overall performance picture is positive,” said outgoing chair Jan Hunt of the Queenstown-based company that trades on the Unlisted platform.The company said its unaudited underlying earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) were $26 million in the six mon...